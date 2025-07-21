Left Menu

Empowering Change: The Aahaar Bazaar Challenge for India's Women Foodpreneurs

The Aahaar Bazaar Challenge launches with a ₹5.25 crore prize to boost India's home-based women food entrepreneurs. It aims to enable these women to scale their businesses and reach wider market access, supported by the State Street Foundation, aligning with national priorities for women-led economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:08 IST
Empowering Change: The Aahaar Bazaar Challenge for India's Women Foodpreneurs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Aahaar Bazaar Challenge, backed by a ₹5.25 crore incentive, is set to transform the landscape for India's home-based women food entrepreneurs. Supported by the State Street Foundation, the initiative seeks to foster growth among women-led ventures by enhancing market access and business scalability.

This initiative aligns with India's national objectives of women-led growth, echoing governmental priorities such as the Lakhpati Didi scheme and Digital India. Currently, nearly all women-owned businesses remain confined within subsistence-level operations, highlighting the need for expansive outreach and resources.

Running over 18 months, the challenge invites industry solutions to empower 'foodpreneurs' with technological tools, market compliance, and digital visibility. Participants gain from a comprehensive support network, aiming to elevate business trajectories through financial and strategic mentorship opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025