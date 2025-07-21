Empowering Change: The Aahaar Bazaar Challenge for India's Women Foodpreneurs

The Aahaar Bazaar Challenge, backed by a ₹5.25 crore incentive, is set to transform the landscape for India's home-based women food entrepreneurs. Supported by the State Street Foundation, the initiative seeks to foster growth among women-led ventures by enhancing market access and business scalability.

This initiative aligns with India's national objectives of women-led growth, echoing governmental priorities such as the Lakhpati Didi scheme and Digital India. Currently, nearly all women-owned businesses remain confined within subsistence-level operations, highlighting the need for expansive outreach and resources.

Running over 18 months, the challenge invites industry solutions to empower 'foodpreneurs' with technological tools, market compliance, and digital visibility. Participants gain from a comprehensive support network, aiming to elevate business trajectories through financial and strategic mentorship opportunities.

