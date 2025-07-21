Left Menu

Ashok Leyland and Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank: Driving Financial Innovation

Ashok Leyland has partnered with Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank to provide customized financial solutions for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles. This partnership aims to offer flexible, comprehensive financing options, leveraging the bank's network to enhance customer convenience and contribute to the commercial vehicle sector's growth in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:52 IST
Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has announced a strategic partnership with Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank to facilitate vehicle financing through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding.

The collaboration focuses on providing tailored financial solutions for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) customers, enhancing convenience via the bank's expansive state network.

Ashok Leyland's CFO, KM Balaji, highlighted the benefits of comprehensive, flexible repayment plans, while CRGB General Manager, Vijay Vasant Raikwad, emphasized the partnership's potential for significant positive impact within Chhattisgarh's commercial vehicle sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

