Ashok Leyland and Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank: Driving Financial Innovation

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland has announced a strategic partnership with Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank to facilitate vehicle financing through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding.

The collaboration focuses on providing tailored financial solutions for Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCV) customers, enhancing convenience via the bank's expansive state network.

Ashok Leyland's CFO, KM Balaji, highlighted the benefits of comprehensive, flexible repayment plans, while CRGB General Manager, Vijay Vasant Raikwad, emphasized the partnership's potential for significant positive impact within Chhattisgarh's commercial vehicle sector.

