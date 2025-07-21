Sanjay Kaul Takes Charge as GIFT City's New Leader

In a significant leadership change, Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kaul has assumed the role of Managing Director and Group CEO at GIFT City, a global financial hub in Gujarat.

Kaul, an experienced officer from the 2001 batch, replaces Tapan Ray, who led the financial centre during a crucial growth period since 2019.

With a strong background in public policy, technology, and finance, Kaul brings valuable insights from his time in various key government roles, including Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)