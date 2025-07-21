Left Menu

Sanjay Kaul Takes Charge as GIFT City's New Leader

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kaul has been appointed as the Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, succeeding Tapan Ray. With over two decades of experience in public policy, technology, and finance, Kaul previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

In a significant leadership change, Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kaul has assumed the role of Managing Director and Group CEO at GIFT City, a global financial hub in Gujarat.

Kaul, an experienced officer from the 2001 batch, replaces Tapan Ray, who led the financial centre during a crucial growth period since 2019.

With a strong background in public policy, technology, and finance, Kaul brings valuable insights from his time in various key government roles, including Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture.

