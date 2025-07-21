Sanjay Kaul Takes Charge as GIFT City's New Leader
Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kaul has been appointed as the Managing Director and Group CEO of GIFT City, succeeding Tapan Ray. With over two decades of experience in public policy, technology, and finance, Kaul previously served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant leadership change, Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kaul has assumed the role of Managing Director and Group CEO at GIFT City, a global financial hub in Gujarat.
Kaul, an experienced officer from the 2001 batch, replaces Tapan Ray, who led the financial centre during a crucial growth period since 2019.
With a strong background in public policy, technology, and finance, Kaul brings valuable insights from his time in various key government roles, including Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava arrested on attempt to murder charges: Police.
Political Turmoil: AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava Arrested in Gujarat for Attempted Murder
Tragedy Strikes on Gujarat Highway: Three Dead in Autorickshaw Collision
Modern Farming: Thane's CEO Rohan Ghuge Leads the Way
Empowering India's Micro Food Processing Revolution: Success Stories from Gujarat