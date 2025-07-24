Left Menu

Sick Leave Surge: Air India's Post-Crash Challenges

Air India experienced an increase in sick leave reports among its pilots following a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives. Despite concerns of mass sick reporting, officials noted only a minor rise. The incident underscores the need for mental health protocols in aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in the deaths of 260 people, Air India has seen a slight uptick in sick leave reports from its pilots. This information was revealed by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, in response to inquiries from a Lok Sabha member.

Minister Mohol confirmed that, following the crash of the airline's Boeing 787-8, there was an increase in reported sick leaves across all fleets. Specifically, on June 16, 112 pilots reported sick, including 51 commanders and 61 first officers. The crash of flight AI 171 en route to London Gatwick has thus far resulted in significant scrutiny of the airline's operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had earlier issued guidelines for mental health monitoring and support, emphasizing the importance of programs like Peer Support Programme (PSP) to effectively address mental health issues among crew members. However, no specific compensation policy exists for civilian damages in such accidents, according to Mohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

