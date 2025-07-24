Historic UK-India Free Trade Agreement Fuels Economic Growth

The historic signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement marks a momentous chapter in economic collaboration between the two nations. The agreement, described as a breakthrough by Kartikeya Dube, Head of Country and Chairman bp India, promises to enhance trade relations significantly.

Under the deal, one of the UK's largest post-Brexit agreements, tariffs on goods such as cosmetics, textiles, whisky, and cars will be slashed, exponentially increasing market access for businesses in both countries. This strategic move is expected to expand the economic interplay by an astounding 25.5 billion pounds by 2040.

Dube emphasized that beyond the trade of goods, the agreement holds particular promise for the energy sector, including renewables. With a projected zero duty on 99% of Indian exports to the UK and a 90% duty reduction on British exports to India, the FTA stands as a landmark achievement, further opened up during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic visit to the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)