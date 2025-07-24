India-UK FTA: A Transformational Milestone in Bilateral Trade Ties
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, signed by Prime Ministers Modi and Starmer, marks a significant development in trade relations. Lauded by business leaders, the deal aims to lower trade barriers, boost investments, and enhance cooperation in various sectors, including textiles, technology, and spirits.
The India-UK free trade agreement, known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, has been termed a 'transformational milestone' by business leaders. Signed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, the agreement is set to significantly enhance bilateral trade relations.
Key figures from business and industry, including Sunil Bharti Mittal and Chandrajit Banerjee, emphasize the agreement's potential to stimulate innovation, ease market access, and foster investment. The agreement is particularly expected to boost industries such as textiles, gems, and technology sectors.
The agreement will lower barriers, enhance investor confidence, and promote joint ventures, with expected benefits like job creation and technology development. Executives from Rolls-Royce and Diageo have expressed strong optimism about future collaborations and market opportunities under the deal.
