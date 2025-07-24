India's Solar Surge Sparks Landmark Energy Transition

India's transition to renewable energy marked a momentous achievement as solar energy alone now accounts for nearly 24% of the nation's total installed power capacity. This development was unveiled at the Mercom Renewables Summit 2025, a gathering of key stakeholders and industry leaders assessing India's green energy mission.

Data from Mercom India Research, presented at the summit, indicates that as of March 2025, India's cumulative large-scale solar capacity has reached 89.7 GW. Leading the charge are the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Karnataka, each boasting over 10,000 MW of installed solar capacity. This highlights a paradigm shift in India's energy mix from 2010 to 2025, with solar energy outpacing traditional coal-based power generation.

In Q1 2025, renewable energy sources, including large hydro, accounted for 48.4% of the total capacity. Solar energy alone represented 23.9%, while wind comprised 10.6% and large hydro 10.2%. This transition underscores India's commitment to clean energy, propelled by ambitious policies and declining technology costs. Despite coal's enduring share, the summit emphasized the need for robust investment and policy innovation to maintain momentum in achieving both national and global climate objectives.

