SRF Ltd Expands with Major Investments in Agro-Chemical and Film Manufacturing

SRF Ltd, a Gurugram-based chemical firm, has announced a substantial investment in expanding its operations with a Rs 750 crore outlay. The company plans to build an agro-chemical plant in Dahej, Gujarat, costing Rs 250 crore, to produce 12,000 tonnes per annum of an agrochemical intermediate. This facility is expected to be operational in 18 months.

In addition, SRF is set to invest Rs 490 crore in a new BOPP film manufacturing facility in Indore. This state-of-the-art plant will feature a 10.4m wide Bruckner film line and a metalliser, with completion slated for 24 months from now. These investments come as part of SRF's broader strategy to enhance its diversified business portfolio.

Despite the challenges posed by a weak summer and ongoing global uncertainties, SRF Ltd's financial performance has been strong. The company reported a 71% increase in net profit for the April-June quarter, highlighting its resilient business model and robust capital expenditure plans. Chairman and Managing Director Ashish Bharat Ram expressed cautious optimism for the year ahead.

