Clash in Indore: Congress-BJP Tension Over Water Contamination

Around 45 Congress workers were detained after a clash with BJP members in Indore over a water contamination incident. The Congress team intended to meet affected families but was met with protests from BJP workers. The police intervened to maintain order, detaining several individuals.

In a tense episode in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, a clash erupted between Congress and BJP workers, leading to the detention of 45 Congress functionaries. The altercation occurred when Congress members, part of a fact-finding team, attempted to visit families affected by a water contamination tragedy that resulted in multiple deaths.

The Congress committee, led by former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and two MLAs, faced opposition from BJP workers brandishing black flags. This confrontation soon escalated, with both parties exchanging slogans and engaging in scuffles, according to eyewitness accounts. Slippers were reportedly thrown during the chaos.

Authorities stepped in to restore order. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas stated that detentions were merely a precautionary measure to maintain law and order. Allegations are flying from both sides, with Congress accusing police of acting under BJP influence and BJP dismissing Congress's actions as 'dirty politics'. The water crisis, affecting over 200 residents and claiming numerous lives, remains a significant concern for the community.

