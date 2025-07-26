Left Menu

Historic India-UK FTA: Boosting Trust, Trade, and Tamil Nadu's Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as proof of global trust in India. During his visit to Tamil Nadu, he inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, highlighting the transformative impact on the state's economy. The FTA promises extensive benefits for Indian products and local businesses.

Updated: 26-07-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK as 'historic.' Speaking in Tamil Nadu, he characterized the trade deal as a testament to global trust in India, indicating optimism for a prosperous and developed Tamil Nadu as a result.

Modi launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, focusing on airports, highways, and railways. These initiatives, he affirmed, align with the NDA government's commitment to the state's economic growth, offering new job opportunities for local communities in key sectors.

The FTA with Britain eliminates taxes on 99% of Indian products, enhancing their competitiveness abroad. Modi highlighted that this development would benefit Tamil Nadu's youth, MSMEs, and startups, fostering production growth and ensuring economic empowerment across the region.

