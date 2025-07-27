Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Colombia Criticizes Ecuador Over Deportations

Colombia's Foreign Ministry has criticized Ecuador for deporting Colombian citizens without following a formal protocol. While Colombia calls it an 'unfriendly gesture,' Ecuador insists the deportations are legal and in line with human rights. Colombia is evaluating responses, as tensions between the countries rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:15 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Colombia Criticizes Ecuador Over Deportations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Diplomatic tensions have escalated between Colombia and Ecuador as Colombia's Foreign Ministry criticized Ecuador for deporting its citizens without adhering to a formal protocol. Describing it as an 'unfriendly gesture,' the Colombian government is evaluating potential responses.

Ecuador, however, defended its actions, stating that the deportations followed legal procedures and upheld human rights standards. The process reportedly began on July 8, when Ecuador informed Colombia through diplomatic channels about individual deportation proceedings.

Amidst these claims, the mayor of the Colombian border town of Ipiales, Amilcar Pantoja, reported that around 700 Colombian detainees were being transferred across the binational bridge without prior official notification, intensifying the diplomatic dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025