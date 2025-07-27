Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Colombia Criticizes Ecuador Over Deportations
Colombia's Foreign Ministry has criticized Ecuador for deporting Colombian citizens without following a formal protocol. While Colombia calls it an 'unfriendly gesture,' Ecuador insists the deportations are legal and in line with human rights. Colombia is evaluating responses, as tensions between the countries rise.
- Country:
- Colombia
Diplomatic tensions have escalated between Colombia and Ecuador as Colombia's Foreign Ministry criticized Ecuador for deporting its citizens without adhering to a formal protocol. Describing it as an 'unfriendly gesture,' the Colombian government is evaluating potential responses.
Ecuador, however, defended its actions, stating that the deportations followed legal procedures and upheld human rights standards. The process reportedly began on July 8, when Ecuador informed Colombia through diplomatic channels about individual deportation proceedings.
Amidst these claims, the mayor of the Colombian border town of Ipiales, Amilcar Pantoja, reported that around 700 Colombian detainees were being transferred across the binational bridge without prior official notification, intensifying the diplomatic dispute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
