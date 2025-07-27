India-UK FTA: Transforming Trade Across Sectors

India has granted tariff concessions on British goods such as pastries and cosmetics under the new free trade agreement. Sensitive sectors, however, remain excluded to protect domestic interests.

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement, CETA, signed in July, facilitates duty-free access to UK products, including cakes and detergents. Concessions are phased to allow Indian industries to adapt to increased competition.

Analysts project that nearly 90% of UK-originating goods will see reduced tariffs, enhancing trade relations though the agreement awaits British Parliament approval.