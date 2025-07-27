Train Derailment in Germany Leaves Several Injured

A passenger train accident in southwestern Germany has left several people injured, as confirmed by the German news agency dpa. The incident occurred on Sunday in the Biberach district, approximately 136 kilometers west of Munich.

Federal police reported that the severity of the injuries is yet to be determined. Further information about the passengers' condition and the extent of the damage is still awaited.

Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the derailment, though specific details have not been disclosed. Authorities are working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)