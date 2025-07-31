Left Menu

Swiggy's Surging Income Amid Quick Commerce Challenges

Swiggy reported increased total income to Rs 5,048 crore for the June quarter despite widening losses to Rs 1,197 crore, primarily due to a Rs 896-crore loss from Instamart. The company experienced substantial growth in food delivery and quick commerce, expanding its store portfolio to enhance service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:32 IST
Swiggy's Surging Income Amid Quick Commerce Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Swiggy, the prominent food delivery platform, has announced a significant rise in total income to Rs 5,048 crore for the quarter ending in June, despite facing broader financial challenges. The company's consolidated losses widened to Rs 1,197 crore, primarily attributed to an Rs 896-crore setback from its quick commerce arm, Instamart.

In its regulatory filing, Swiggy highlighted substantial year-on-year growth in both food delivery services and Instamart operations. Food delivery reported a remarkable year-on-year growth rate of 18.8%. Quick commerce saw an acceleration in gross order value growth at 107.6% over the previous year.

Swiggy has strategically augmented its quick commerce infrastructure, expanding the number of darkstores to 1,062 and increasing their average size. Despite fiscal hurdles, the company remains optimistic about sustaining high-teens growth rates in the near future, with further potential improvement as customer engagement in newer use-cases strengthens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025