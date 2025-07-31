Dabur India Reports Resilient Growth Amid Unseasonal Challenges
Dabur India Ltd saw a 2.8% rise in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter of FY26 despite inflation and adverse weather affecting its beverage portfolio. Revenue slightly grew, driven by strong rural performance. International markets showed significant growth, with UK and Turkey leading gains.
- Country:
- India
Dabur India Ltd has reported a 2.8% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 508.29 crore for the June quarter of FY26. This growth comes despite inflationary pressures and unseasonal rains that affected its beverage segment, as per the latest regulatory filing.
The company's revenue from operations experienced a slight uptick of 1.65%, totaling Rs 3,404.58 crore. Notably, Dabur's rural market consistently outperformed urban growth, signifying robust consumer confidence in less urbanized areas. CEO Mohit Malhotra highlighted the company's success in expanding its rural reach and direct market presence.
International business also displayed robust figures, with the UK and Turkey markets showing notable advances. Dabur's strategic focus on enhancing distribution and tailored rural initiatives appear central to its ongoing success. Overall, the company reflects resilience against industry challenges and a favorable market outlook.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dabur
- India
- FY26
- consolidated
- net profit
- inflationary
- unseasonal
- rains
- beverage
- international markets
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank's consolidated net profit in June quarter jumps 15.9 per cent to Rs 13,558 crore from Rs 11,696 crore a year ago.
JSW Steel says its net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 2,209 crore in Q1 from Rs 867 crore a year ago.
Jio Platforms June quarter net profit rises 25pc y-o-y to Rs 7,110 cr: Co Statement.
Drop in core income restricts BoB net profit growth to 1.9 pc at Rs 4,541 cr in Q1
Petronet Q1 net profit falls 25pc, to invest Rs 6,355 cr in new LNG terminal