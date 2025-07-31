Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Piyush Goyal's Response to US Tariff Hike

Congress criticized Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for his inadequate response to US tariff hikes, highlighting concerns about the impact on Indian businesses. Goyal's remarks came after the US imposed tariffs on Indian exports, a move criticized for failing to address broader trade challenges and India's economic recovery issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:16 IST
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's response to the recent US tariff hike was met with criticism from the Congress, labeling his remarks as 'non-statements' and a 'misplaced self-congratulation.' Goyal had promised to take necessary steps to safeguard national interests after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Indian exports.

The Congress party, however, claimed that Goyal failed to address the real issues before Parliament, such as the lack of a US trade deal and penalties for trade activities with Russia and Iran. Concerns were voiced about the challenges facing Indian businesses amidst these new developments.

Jairam Ramesh of Congress pointed out that the Indian economy has been struggling since demonetization and GST implementation. The opposition also noted that Prime Minister Modi's reliance on personal rapport with President Trump appears ineffective, as demonstrated by the sudden US tariff implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

