Railway Safety: A Call for Urgent Action
The Thane District Railway Passenger Welfare Association urges the Railway Board to implement a definitive, timely strategy to reduce train-related fatalities and support victim families. The association highlights alarming accident statistics and demands job offers and prompt compensation for affected families.
In a poignant appeal, the Thane District Railway Passenger Welfare Association has urged the Railway Board to devise and implement an effective strategy to significantly reduce train-related deaths. This call comes in light of the stark realization that accident numbers rival those in wartime scenarios.
Association president Om Prakash Sharma emphasized the grim statistics: 1,533 deaths and 1,655 injuries in 2024 alone on the Central Railway network. A decade's data extrapolates this to a staggering 15,000-16,000 casualties.
The association demands that families of bona fide passengers who perish in accidents should receive job offers within the railways. Furthermore, Sharma insists on the necessity for prompt disbursement of adequate compensation to grieving families.
