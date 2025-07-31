Left Menu

Embassy REIT's Strategic Moves Boost Income by 15%

Embassy Office Parks REIT posted a 15% rise in net operating income, reaching Rs 871.8 crore for Q1. The company plans to distribute Rs 549.8 crore to unitholders and announced leadership changes with Amit Shetty as the new CEO. New leasing activities and a slump sale were also detailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:18 IST
Embassy REIT's Strategic Moves Boost Income by 15%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Embassy Office Parks REIT posted a significant 15% rise in its net operating income for the first quarter of the fiscal year, reaching Rs 871.8 crore, as per Thursday's report. This is an increase from the Rs 757.5 crore reported in the same period the previous year.

The company plans to distribute Rs 549.8 crore to its unitholders for the April-June quarter, marking a 4% increase from the same period a year prior, according to a regulatory filing. In the June quarter, Embassy REIT leased 2 million square feet of space, showing a 9% annual increase, which includes 1 million square feet of new leases.

Amid these developments, the board accepted Ritwik Bhattacharjee's resignation as Interim CEO and announced Amit Shetty will step in as CEO starting August 1, 2025. Furthermore, the board approved a slump sale agreement involving 3,76,000 sq ft of office space at Embassy Manyata in Bengaluru for Rs 530 crore.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025