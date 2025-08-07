Left Menu

JSW Cement's IPO: A Promising Start with 29% Subscription on Day One

JSW Cement Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) garnered 29% subscription on its first day. The IPO includes a fresh issue and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS), set to end on August 11. Part of the proceeds will finance a cement unit in Rajasthan and pay off debt.

On Thursday, the initial public offering (IPO) of JSW Cement Ltd, a division of the JSW Group, achieved a 29% subscription rate within its initial day of bidding.

Market data from the NSE revealed that 5.21 million shares were requested out of the available 18.13 million. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) accounted for 36% of the demand, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) added another 23%. Non-institutional investors covered 20% of their allocated portion.

Set to conclude on August 11, the IPO targets a range of objectives, notably inaugurating a new integrated cement facility in Nagaur, Rajasthan. Furthermore, part of the IPO's collected revenue, totaling Rs 1,600 crore from fresh issues, will service the company's existing debt.

