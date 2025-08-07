Grappling with Global Health: From Bird Flu Bans to Malnutrition in Gaza

An outbreak of bird flu in Brazil, the leading chicken exporter, led to trade restrictions worldwide. Brazil recently declared itself bird flu-free, leading some importers to lift bans.

Swiss company Novartis is eyeing a potential takeover of Avidity Biosciences, while Merck KGaA revises its earnings forecast upwards despite exchange rate challenges.

Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA approves a Jazz Pharmaceuticals drug for rare brain tumors, and concerns rise as Gaza faces a profound water and malnutrition crisis, exacerbating the humanitarian situation.