Grappling with Global Health: From Bird Flu Bans to Malnutrition in Gaza

This summary covers various global health concerns, including Brazil's bird flu prompts on trade restrictions, Novartis's potential acquisition of Avidity Biosciences, Merck KGaA's updated earnings guidance, and FDA's approval of a Jazz Pharmaceuticals drug. It also highlights the dire water and malnutrition crisis in Gaza after prolonged conflict.

Updated: 07-08-2025 18:30 IST
An outbreak of bird flu in Brazil, the leading chicken exporter, led to trade restrictions worldwide. Brazil recently declared itself bird flu-free, leading some importers to lift bans.

Swiss company Novartis is eyeing a potential takeover of Avidity Biosciences, while Merck KGaA revises its earnings forecast upwards despite exchange rate challenges.

Meanwhile, the U.S. FDA approves a Jazz Pharmaceuticals drug for rare brain tumors, and concerns rise as Gaza faces a profound water and malnutrition crisis, exacerbating the humanitarian situation.

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

