Haryana and Israel Forge New Partnership for Innovation and Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a partnership with Israel focusing on areas like research, healthcare, and AI. Over 180 youth from Haryana are employed in Israel, and there is a demand for 5,000 nurses in Israel's healthcare sector. Discussions include setting up an AI center and exploring wastewater management technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed plans for a strategic collaboration with Israel aimed at advancing various sectors, including research, healthcare, agricultural technology, and artificial intelligence.

The Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, visited the CM at his official residence, and discussions revolved around establishing a Centre of Excellence in Haryana and boosting overseas placements for the state's youth.

The collaboration aims to set up a global AI center, enhance technological innovation, and explore wastewater management technologies. This alliance highlights Haryana's eagerness to expand its international engagement and innovation capabilities.

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

Vietnam’s Path to Becoming a Lithium-Ion Battery Hub in Asia and the Pacific

Redesigning Mobility: ADB's Vision for Gender-Responsive Transport Across Asia-Pacific

From Isolation to Integration: UNDP’s Strategy for Transforming Landlocked Economies

