Haryana and Israel Forge New Partnership for Innovation and Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed plans for a strategic collaboration with Israel aimed at advancing various sectors, including research, healthcare, agricultural technology, and artificial intelligence.

The Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, visited the CM at his official residence, and discussions revolved around establishing a Centre of Excellence in Haryana and boosting overseas placements for the state's youth.

The collaboration aims to set up a global AI center, enhance technological innovation, and explore wastewater management technologies. This alliance highlights Haryana's eagerness to expand its international engagement and innovation capabilities.