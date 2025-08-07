Haryana and Israel Forge New Partnership for Innovation and Growth
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a partnership with Israel focusing on areas like research, healthcare, and AI. Over 180 youth from Haryana are employed in Israel, and there is a demand for 5,000 nurses in Israel's healthcare sector. Discussions include setting up an AI center and exploring wastewater management technologies.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has revealed plans for a strategic collaboration with Israel aimed at advancing various sectors, including research, healthcare, agricultural technology, and artificial intelligence.
The Israeli ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, visited the CM at his official residence, and discussions revolved around establishing a Centre of Excellence in Haryana and boosting overseas placements for the state's youth.
The collaboration aims to set up a global AI center, enhance technological innovation, and explore wastewater management technologies. This alliance highlights Haryana's eagerness to expand its international engagement and innovation capabilities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Israel
- partnership
- collaboration
- research
- healthcare
- AI
- innovation
- youth
- employment
ALSO READ
Global Aid Organizations Demand Action as Hunger Crisis Spirals in Gaza
Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Crisis: Reform Setback Sparks Protests
Alibaba Unveils Revolutionary AI Coding Model: Qwen3-Coder
Detained Afghan Interpreter Faces Uncertain Future Amidst Crackdown
Alibaba Unveils Qwen3-Coder: A Leap in AI Software Development