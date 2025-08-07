Government Paves the Way for Safer Roads: Gadkari Calls for Public Support

The government is committed to reducing road mishaps, according to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who emphasized public cooperation in tackling this "social problem."

Gadkari revealed that 100 road safety audits have concluded nationwide, with details forthcoming after the current Parliament session. India sees about 5 lakh accidents resulting in 1.80 lakh fatalities annually, he noted.

Despite advances, road safety remains a challenge due to a lack of public adherence to traffic regulations. Government initiatives include mandatory airbags, enhanced braking systems, increased penalties, and awareness campaigns in 22 languages, aiming to mitigate accident rates.

Furthermore, the government has allocated approximately Rs 2 lakh crore to infrastructure projects, aspiring to hit the Rs 5 lakh crore mark by next March. Efficient infrastructure has notably decreased logistics costs from 16% to a targeted 9% by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)