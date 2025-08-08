Left Menu

Gateway Distriparks Limited Partners with Sawariya Group for Exclusive Container Train Operations

Gateway Distriparks Limited inked a 15-year agreement with Sawariya Group to become the exclusive container train operator at the Ankleshwar Multi-Modal Logistics Park. This facility, connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, will serve key industrial regions in Gujarat and facilitate rail service and terminal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 18:39 IST
Gateway Distriparks Limited has announced a major partnership with the Sawariya Group of industries, marking a significant advancement in India's logistics sector. The two companies have signed a 15-year agreement, positioning Gateway Distriparks as the exclusive container train operator at the new Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Ankleshwar.

The logistics facility, occupying 120 acres, is directly linked to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and is designed to handle double-stack trains. This strategic placement aims to serve prominent industrial zones such as Surat and Dahej, promising streamlined services within Gujarat.

The agreement entails Gateway Distriparks providing essential rail services, while Sawariya oversees terminal operations. The logistics park also features 850,000 square feet of warehousing and a capacity to manage 2,00,000 TEUs annually, with a scope for phased capacity expansion as business demands grow.

