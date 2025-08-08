Railway Expansion on Track: South Coast Railway Zone HQ Commences Construction
The Indian government has greenlit the construction of the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters with a budget of Rs 183.58 crore, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Recently acquired land in Visakhapatnam will host the project, enhancing connectivity across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
The Indian Railways has initiated the construction of the South Coast Railway Zone headquarters, sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 183.58 crore. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided this information during a Rajya Sabha session, confirming the project's tender award.
Addressing queries about land acquisition and funding, Vaishnaw stated that the foundation stone for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone was recently laid. The Andhra Pradesh government transferred 52.2 acres of land at Mudasarlova, Visakhapatnam in August 2024 for this purpose.
The SCoR Zone will cover the railway divisions of Guntakal, Guntur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam (Waltair), linking vital mineral-rich regions and several key ports like Visakhapatnam along India's eastern coast.
