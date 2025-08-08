Canada's Labor Market Faces Job Losses Amid Sectoral Challenges

In a backward step for the Canadian job market, the nation's economy shed 40,800 jobs in July, reversing gains from the previous month and dropping employment levels to an eight-month low, according to Statistics Canada.

The manufacturing sector, notably affected by U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum, and autos, contributed significantly to the job losses. This sector alone saw a 10,000 job decline, compounding the difficulties faced by the labor force.

The Bank of Canada is weighing its options. The stability in the unemployment rate at 6.9% may be disrupted as forecasts suggest further layoffs. A potential rate cut decision looms, influenced by the ongoing economic conditions and employment trends.

