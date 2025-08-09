Daring Robbery on Sampark Kranti Express Shocks Passengers

A shocking incident unfolded on the Sampark Kranti Express when a 64-year-old woman was pushed off the train and robbed early on Friday. The train was moving slowly after leaving Kozhikode station, allowing the assailant to escape with over Rs 8,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

The victim was traveling with her brother from Panvel to Thrissur, and the robbery took place around 5 am. According to police, the woman was standing by the door, waiting for her brother, when the attacker snatched her bag and pushed her off the train. Despite suffering head injuries, she was treated and released from Kozhikode Medical College.

Railway police have initiated an investigation, forming a team to track down the perpetrator who escaped after the daring act. Authorities believe the suspect is not from Kerala, heightening the urgency of the manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)