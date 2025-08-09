Left Menu

Daring Robbery on Sampark Kranti Express Shocks Passengers

A 64-year-old woman was pushed off a moving train near Kozhikode, Kerala, and robbed of cash and a mobile phone. The woman and her brother were traveling to Thrissur when the incident occurred. The assailant fled the scene, and police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-08-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded on the Sampark Kranti Express when a 64-year-old woman was pushed off the train and robbed early on Friday. The train was moving slowly after leaving Kozhikode station, allowing the assailant to escape with over Rs 8,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

The victim was traveling with her brother from Panvel to Thrissur, and the robbery took place around 5 am. According to police, the woman was standing by the door, waiting for her brother, when the attacker snatched her bag and pushed her off the train. Despite suffering head injuries, she was treated and released from Kozhikode Medical College.

Railway police have initiated an investigation, forming a team to track down the perpetrator who escaped after the daring act. Authorities believe the suspect is not from Kerala, heightening the urgency of the manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

