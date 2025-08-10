Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains in Karnataka

In a push to enhance regional rail connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday. The much-anticipated Bengaluru–Belagavi train was launched in person by Modi, marking a significant upgrade in Karnataka's railway services.

The new trains promise to cut travel time while offering a world-class travel experience. Railway officials highlighted that the Bengaluru–Belagavi route, covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours, will now be the fastest between these cities, saving passengers considerable time.

With this development, the upgraded railway route is expected to benefit students, professionals, and traders by connecting Bengaluru with various economic and educational hubs, thereby fostering regional growth and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)