Left Menu

Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains to improve regional connectivity. The Bengaluru–Belagavi train was physically flagged off by Modi, while two others were launched virtually. These services are set to reduce travel time and boost economic and educational opportunities across Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 11:55 IST
Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains in Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push to enhance regional rail connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday. The much-anticipated Bengaluru–Belagavi train was launched in person by Modi, marking a significant upgrade in Karnataka's railway services.

The new trains promise to cut travel time while offering a world-class travel experience. Railway officials highlighted that the Bengaluru–Belagavi route, covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours, will now be the fastest between these cities, saving passengers considerable time.

With this development, the upgraded railway route is expected to benefit students, professionals, and traders by connecting Bengaluru with various economic and educational hubs, thereby fostering regional growth and cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025