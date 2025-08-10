Modi Launches Vande Bharat Trains in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains to improve regional connectivity. The Bengaluru–Belagavi train was physically flagged off by Modi, while two others were launched virtually. These services are set to reduce travel time and boost economic and educational opportunities across Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
In a push to enhance regional rail connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday. The much-anticipated Bengaluru–Belagavi train was launched in person by Modi, marking a significant upgrade in Karnataka's railway services.
The new trains promise to cut travel time while offering a world-class travel experience. Railway officials highlighted that the Bengaluru–Belagavi route, covering 611 km in just 8.5 hours, will now be the fastest between these cities, saving passengers considerable time.
With this development, the upgraded railway route is expected to benefit students, professionals, and traders by connecting Bengaluru with various economic and educational hubs, thereby fostering regional growth and cultural exchange.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vande Bharat
- Modi
- inauguration
- Karnataka
- train
- connectivity
- travel
- express
- Bangalore
- Belagavi
ALSO READ
Bus traveling from Lima to Peru's Amazon overturns on highway in Andes, killing at least 18
IAEA Trains Next Generation of Radiation Experts Through PGEC in Greece, Ghana
ECI conducts training programme for BLOs, AEROs in Kolkata
Boosting Connectivity: New BSNL Towers for Chhattisgarh
Gunfire and Tensions: Clashes in Baghdad Highlight Political Strains