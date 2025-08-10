Marico Aims High for Double-Digit Growth in Domestic Market
Marico, a leading FMCG company, aims for double-digit growth in the domestic market, driven by core brands and new business expansions. It plans a 25% revenue growth this year through pricing strategies. The company is confident of navigating challenges in urban and rural markets to achieve its ambitious target.
Home-grown FMCG giant Marico anticipates achieving double-digit growth in India's domestic market within the next two quarters, bolstered by its primary brands and new ventures, according to Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta.
The company, which reported a 9% increase in domestic volumes, is targeting a 25% revenue growth this year, attributed to strategic pricing actions, Gupta revealed to PTI. Marico, owner of brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, has consistently improved sequentially in terms of volumes, he added.
Amid urban and rural market dynamics, Marico sees current fiscal year volume growth surpassing that of FY25. While urban demand rises amid eased inflation and government initiatives, rural growth remains robust, driven by enhanced MSPs and favorable monsoons. Marico aims for a Rs 20,000 crore revenue target by 2030 to double its growth.
