Marico Aims High for Double-Digit Growth in Domestic Market

Marico, a leading FMCG company, aims for double-digit growth in the domestic market, driven by core brands and new business expansions. It plans a 25% revenue growth this year through pricing strategies. The company is confident of navigating challenges in urban and rural markets to achieve its ambitious target.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 13:16 IST
Home-grown FMCG giant Marico anticipates achieving double-digit growth in India's domestic market within the next two quarters, bolstered by its primary brands and new ventures, according to Managing Director and CEO Saugata Gupta.

The company, which reported a 9% increase in domestic volumes, is targeting a 25% revenue growth this year, attributed to strategic pricing actions, Gupta revealed to PTI. Marico, owner of brands like Saffola, Parachute, and Livon, has consistently improved sequentially in terms of volumes, he added.

Amid urban and rural market dynamics, Marico sees current fiscal year volume growth surpassing that of FY25. While urban demand rises amid eased inflation and government initiatives, rural growth remains robust, driven by enhanced MSPs and favorable monsoons. Marico aims for a Rs 20,000 crore revenue target by 2030 to double its growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

