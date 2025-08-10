Left Menu

PM Modi Launches Bangalore Metro's New Phase with a Ride

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation for Bangalore Metro's Phase-3 worth over Rs 15,610 crore. The 44 km project will include two corridors and aims to meet the city's transportation needs. The launch event was attended by key political figures and included a metro ride by the PM.

Updated: 10-08-2025 14:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the third phase of the Bangalore Metro Rail project, a massive infrastructure investment estimated at over Rs 15,610 crore.

This phase, known as the ''Orange line'', spans more than 44 kilometers and features 31 elevated stations. It aims to enhance the city's transportation capacity, focusing on residential, industrial, commercial, and educational areas.

Attending the event were Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and a number of Union Ministers. Earlier, Modi inaugurated the ''Yellow Line'' of the metro, expected to ease traffic congestion in key city corridors. The Prime Minister also engaged with students during a metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

