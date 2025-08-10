PM Modi Launches Bangalore Metro's New Phase with a Ride

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the third phase of the Bangalore Metro Rail project, a massive infrastructure investment estimated at over Rs 15,610 crore.

This phase, known as the ''Orange line'', spans more than 44 kilometers and features 31 elevated stations. It aims to enhance the city's transportation capacity, focusing on residential, industrial, commercial, and educational areas.

Attending the event were Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and a number of Union Ministers. Earlier, Modi inaugurated the ''Yellow Line'' of the metro, expected to ease traffic congestion in key city corridors. The Prime Minister also engaged with students during a metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City.

