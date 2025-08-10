Vande Bharat Express: Speeding Connectivity Across Karnataka

The Vande Bharat Express, launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making waves as the fastest train on its route, significantly cutting travel time between Belagavi and Bengaluru by 80 minutes. It's a leap in connectivity for Karnataka, linking key economic and educational hubs.

Starting its commercial run from August 11, the train operates six days a week, offering seating for 530 passengers across its 8-coach chair car configuration. This advanced train not only promises a smoother, safer journey but also reinforces economic growth by connecting diverse communities.

The scenic route, darting through major hubs like Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere, highlights its role in aiding students, professionals, and traders. The service exemplifies India's advances in rail travel, expanding accessibility and opportunity in the state and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)