Vande Bharat Express: Speeding Connectivity Across Karnataka
The Vande Bharat Express, connecting Belagavi and Bengaluru, is the fastest train on the route and reduces travel time by 80 minutes. Launched by PM Modi, it offers enhanced comfort and connectivity for diverse communities along the way, supporting economic and cultural ties across Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
The Vande Bharat Express, launched on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is making waves as the fastest train on its route, significantly cutting travel time between Belagavi and Bengaluru by 80 minutes. It's a leap in connectivity for Karnataka, linking key economic and educational hubs.
Starting its commercial run from August 11, the train operates six days a week, offering seating for 530 passengers across its 8-coach chair car configuration. This advanced train not only promises a smoother, safer journey but also reinforces economic growth by connecting diverse communities.
The scenic route, darting through major hubs like Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere, highlights its role in aiding students, professionals, and traders. The service exemplifies India's advances in rail travel, expanding accessibility and opportunity in the state and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vande Bharat
- train
- Karnataka
- Belagavi
- Bengaluru
- Modi
- connectivity
- economy
- education
- rail travel
ALSO READ
Kargil Vijay Diwas reminder of unparalleled courage of our soldiers: PM Modi
PM Modi's 'friendship' with President Trump proving to be hollow: Congress
India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi
India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi
India looks forward to boosting ties with Maldives, committed to support capacity building: PM Modi