Vande Bharat Express: Transforming Rail Connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir marked a milestone in rail connectivity as the Vande Bharat Express train, linking Katra and Amritsar, was officially sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement was lauded by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who celebrated the unprecedented growth in the region's transport infrastructure under Modi's leadership.

In an auspicious ceremony in Bengaluru, Modi flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains. The Katra-Amritsar route stands out as the fourth train dedicated to revitalizing rail connections in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh remarked on the transformative impact since Modi's tenure began in 2014, highlighting the completion of long-standing railway projects.

The train is expected to enhance travel convenience and boost local economies by connecting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra with the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Deputy Chief Minister Choudhary praised the development as a fulfillment of long-held aspirations, urging further expansion to include other districts. The new rail services promise to galvanize tourism and employment in the region.

