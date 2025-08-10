Left Menu

India on the Verge of a Tech Revolution with 'Made-in-India' Chip Rollout

India is poised to unveil its first-ever 'Made-in-India' semiconductor chip with six manufacturing facilities being built. The Government's expansive AI and semiconductor initiatives aim to establish India as a global technology leader, boosting local semiconductor production and positioning India as the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 19:54 IST
India on the Verge of a Tech Revolution with 'Made-in-India' Chip Rollout
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to redefine India's technological landscape, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday the imminent rollout of the first 'Made-in-India' semiconductor chip. Six extensive semiconductor manufacturing plants are under construction across Gujarat, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, promising a significant leap in local production capabilities.

Speaking at the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' event, Vaishnaw highlighted the Government's commitment to making Artificial Intelligence (AI) accessible for all, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology. The India AI mission, equipped with 34,000 GPUs, positions India as a hub for AI innovation, offering the most affordable computing facility globally.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's strides towards self-reliance in the tech sector, citing the semiconductor mission's momentum and the country's rising position as a leader in AI. The establishment of a major semiconductor unit in Jewar by HCL and Foxconn further underscores these advancements, supporting employment and economic growth.

Additionally, the Government's launch of the Semicon India programme, with a $76,000 crore investment plan, aims to nurture a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem. The initiative includes pioneering reforms to boost manufacturing investments, addressing the industry's capital-intensive and import-dependent nature.

Boasting substantial progress in electronics and mobile phone manufacturing, India has become the world's second-largest mobile producer, with over 300 facilities, reflecting a drastic shift from 2014's two units. The sector now boasts a production value escalated from Rs 18,900 crore to Rs 4,22,000 crore, showcasing India's drastic industrial growth.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopolitics

Controversial Polysilicon Investment in Oman: Balancing Innovation and Geopo...

 Global
2
Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

Barcelona's Attack Revamped: Rashford Joins the Fray

 Global
3
Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

Xabi Alonso's Tactical Resurgence at Real Madrid Faces Early Hurdles

 Global
4
Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

Simeone's Struggle: Atletico Madrid's Mounting Pressure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Freight Costs Push Up Manufactured Goods Prices and Influence Inflation

Turning Fuel into Food: OECD-FAO Call for Biofuel Cuts to Ease Global Price Shocks

How the U.S. Housing Bust Cut College Enrolment and Shaped Careers for a Decade

How EU ESG Banking Rules Target Poor Performers Yet Spare Key Green Transition Firms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025