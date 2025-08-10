India on the Verge of a Tech Revolution with 'Made-in-India' Chip Rollout

In a move set to redefine India's technological landscape, Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday the imminent rollout of the first 'Made-in-India' semiconductor chip. Six extensive semiconductor manufacturing plants are under construction across Gujarat, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh, promising a significant leap in local production capabilities.

Speaking at the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' event, Vaishnaw highlighted the Government's commitment to making Artificial Intelligence (AI) accessible for all, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology. The India AI mission, equipped with 34,000 GPUs, positions India as a hub for AI innovation, offering the most affordable computing facility globally.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's strides towards self-reliance in the tech sector, citing the semiconductor mission's momentum and the country's rising position as a leader in AI. The establishment of a major semiconductor unit in Jewar by HCL and Foxconn further underscores these advancements, supporting employment and economic growth.

Additionally, the Government's launch of the Semicon India programme, with a $76,000 crore investment plan, aims to nurture a sustainable semiconductor ecosystem. The initiative includes pioneering reforms to boost manufacturing investments, addressing the industry's capital-intensive and import-dependent nature.

Boasting substantial progress in electronics and mobile phone manufacturing, India has become the world's second-largest mobile producer, with over 300 facilities, reflecting a drastic shift from 2014's two units. The sector now boasts a production value escalated from Rs 18,900 crore to Rs 4,22,000 crore, showcasing India's drastic industrial growth.