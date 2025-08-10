Vande Bharat Express: Bridging Holy Cities with Speed and Comfort

The Indian Railways unveiled the Vande Bharat Express between holy cities Katra and Amritsar, promoting a swifter, more convenient travel experience. Operational six days a week excluding Tuesday, this initiative promises to elevate tourism and economic ties between Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Officially departing Katra at 6:40 am, reaching Amritsar by 12:20 pm, the train offers a return journey from Amritsar by 4:25 pm. Notable participants in the launch event, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, lauded the train's potential to revolutionize regional connectivity and tourism.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like plush interiors and advanced safety measures, the Vande Bharat Express embodies a significant step forward in the modernization of Indian railways. The service is expected to facilitate smoother, comfortable pilgrimages, driving both spiritual and economic journeys.