Vande Bharat Express: Bridging Holy Cities with Speed and Comfort

The newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express offers weekday services between Katra and Amritsar, boosting travel speed and comfort for pilgrims and tourists. Operational six days a week, this advanced high-speed train exemplifies modern Indian rail advancements, enhancing tourism and economic links between Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-08-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 23:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways unveiled the Vande Bharat Express between holy cities Katra and Amritsar, promoting a swifter, more convenient travel experience. Operational six days a week excluding Tuesday, this initiative promises to elevate tourism and economic ties between Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Officially departing Katra at 6:40 am, reaching Amritsar by 12:20 pm, the train offers a return journey from Amritsar by 4:25 pm. Notable participants in the launch event, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, lauded the train's potential to revolutionize regional connectivity and tourism.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like plush interiors and advanced safety measures, the Vande Bharat Express embodies a significant step forward in the modernization of Indian railways. The service is expected to facilitate smoother, comfortable pilgrimages, driving both spiritual and economic journeys.

