Passenger Safety in Question: Another Pakistani Train Derailment
The Musa Pak Express derailed in Punjab, Pakistan, injuring at least five passengers when its engine and two coaches left the track due to brake failure, according to officials. Rescue teams responded promptly, transporting the injured to the hospital. The incident followed another derailment earlier this month involving the Islamabad Express.
In a concerning development for Pakistani rail travel, the Musa Pak Express derailed at Raiwind, Punjab, early Monday, resulting in injuries to at least five passengers. The mishap occurred when the engine and two of its coaches veered off track.
The Multan-bound train, originating from Lahore, ended up entering a sand hump due to the driver's failure to engage brakes in time, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson reported. This miscalculation culminated in the engine and train coaches leaving the designated railpath.
Rescue services reacted swiftly to the derailment, dispatching the injured to a nearby medical facility. This incident mirrors another recent derailment of the Islamabad Express, where 30 passengers sustained injuries shortly after leaving Lahore.
