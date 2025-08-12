Festival Boost: MSRTC's Record-Breaking Earnings

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) achieved a remarkable milestone during the Rakshabandhan festival, garnering a record Rs 137.37 crore in revenue over just four days this fiscal year.

On August 9, Rakshabandhan day, MSRTC earned Rs 34.86 crore, closely trailing the fiscal year's highest daily record of Rs 39.09 crore set on August 11.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the consistent surge in MSRTC's earnings during Rakshabandhan and Bhaubeej festivals, underscoring the cultural significance and transport demand during this time. The state-operated fleet of about 15,000 buses serves 60 lakh passengers daily, traversing the vast expanse of Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)