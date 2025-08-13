CapitaLand's Rs 9,200 Crore Investment to Boost Maharashtra's Digital Infrastructure
CapitaLand Investment Ltd (CLI) announced a substantial investment of over Rs 9,200 crore in Maharashtra by 2030, focusing on Mumbai and Pune. This aligns with CLI's strategy to grow its India presence, expand data centers, and industrial parks, leveraging the state's robust economic and industrial ecosystem for further development.
- Country:
- India
CapitaLand Investment Ltd (CLI), a global real asset management firm, revealed plans to invest over Rs 9,200 crore in Maharashtra by 2030, enhancing its foothold in Mumbai and Pune. Announced alongside the inauguration of its first data center in Navi Mumbai, this decision underscores CLI's commitment to expanding its Indian presence.
The company's ambitions include massive investments in data centers, logistics, and industrial parks, forming part of a larger strategy to raise managed funds from 8 billion to 15 billion Singaporean dollars by 2028. This expansion strategy aligns with CLI's focus on Maharashtra's strong economic fundamentals and industrial ecosystem.
To date, the firm has invested over Rs 6,800 crore across various assets in Mumbai and Pune, including business parks and logistics facilities. CLI's portfolio spans eight Indian cities and is geared towards meeting rising digital infrastructure demands through ascendant projects under its affiliated entities, targeting new growth horizons in Maharashtra.
ALSO READ
Bristol's Bold Move: New Mumbai Campus to Transform Education Landscape
Major Bust: Mumbai Police Seize ISIS Drug Worth Crores
Balancing Progress: Supreme Court Greenlights Tree Felling for Mumbai Road Project
BEST's Risky Ride: Leased EVs Without Fitness Certificates in Mumbai
IIM Mumbai Proposes Satellite Campus to Revolutionize Management Education