ATMA Honored Internationally for Remarkable Tyre Safety Initiatives

For the first time, TyreSafe recognizes an international entity, awarding India's Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) for its impactful tyre safety efforts. Through various initiatives and partnerships, ATMA has educated thousands and influenced tyre safety standards, aligning with TyreSafe's mission for global road safety improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:04 IST
ATMA Receives International Honour for Tyre Safety Awareness. Image Credit: ANI
The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) in India has garnered international acclaim by receiving a Special Recognition Award from the UK-based charity TyreSafe. This marks the first occasion that TyreSafe has extended its honors beyond local shores, acknowledging ATMA's commitment to tire safety on a global scale.

In the award citation, TyreSafe praised ATMA's dedication and innovative approaches in promoting tyre safety education. With initiatives reaching over 20,000 participants and inspecting more than 30,000 tyres, ATMA has made significant strides in advocating road safety. The Ideathons program, instrumental in engaging future advocates, aligns perfectly with TyreSafe's vision for safer roads worldwide, stated the award citation.

ATMA's Chairman, Mr. Arun Mammen, expressed pride in the recognition, reinforcing the organization's dedication to public safety through awareness and maintenance campaigns. From grassroots efforts like petrol pump clinics to educational workshops, ATMA's extensive outreach aims to elevate tyre maintenance awareness, with continuous education efforts supported by member companies and institutional collaborations.

