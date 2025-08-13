Left Menu

Brigade Hotel Ventures Expands with Major Marriott Partnership

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd has signed an agreement with Marriott International to manage six new hotels in South India. This partnership adds 940 rooms to their portfolio, bringing the total to 1,388 keys with eight hotels. The expansion will enhance their presence in the Indian hospitality sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:07 IST
Brigade Hotel Ventures Expands with Major Marriott Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian hospitality sector, has inked a deal with Marriott International, Inc. This collaboration will see Marriott managing six upcoming hotels comprising 940 rooms across South India, as per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The hotels will operate under five of Marriott's prestigious brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, and Courtyard by Marriott. This new addition brings Brigade's total to eight hotels in partnership with Marriott, totaling 1,388 keys. Notably, Brigade also operates Sheraton Grand Bangalore and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark.

Slated to open from 2026 onward, these hotels are strategically located across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala. M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman of Brigade Enterprises, emphasized the company's commitment to the long-term potential of the hospitality industry. Recently listed on the stock exchanges, Brigade Hotel Ventures reported a Q1 net profit of Rs 7.16 crore, marking a turnaround from the previous year's loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025