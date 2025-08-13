Brigade Hotel Ventures Expands with Major Marriott Partnership

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, a prominent player in the Indian hospitality sector, has inked a deal with Marriott International, Inc. This collaboration will see Marriott managing six upcoming hotels comprising 940 rooms across South India, as per a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The hotels will operate under five of Marriott's prestigious brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, and Courtyard by Marriott. This new addition brings Brigade's total to eight hotels in partnership with Marriott, totaling 1,388 keys. Notably, Brigade also operates Sheraton Grand Bangalore and Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark.

Slated to open from 2026 onward, these hotels are strategically located across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kerala. M R Jaishankar, Executive Chairman of Brigade Enterprises, emphasized the company's commitment to the long-term potential of the hospitality industry. Recently listed on the stock exchanges, Brigade Hotel Ventures reported a Q1 net profit of Rs 7.16 crore, marking a turnaround from the previous year's loss.

