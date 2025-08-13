Left Menu

Safety Concerns Prompt Temporary Closure of Key Highway Link

The National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation has temporarily suspended traffic on NH-10 between Sikkim and West Bengal due to unsafe conditions. The closure is from August 12 to August 15, aiming to ensure safety and prevent further road damage. Alternative routes have been arranged for vehicle movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:36 IST
  • India

In a move to ensure public safety, the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) has announced the suspension of traffic on a crucial stretch of NH-10. This highway, vital for connectivity between Sikkim and West Bengal, will remain closed until August 15.

The affected section, between the 27th Mile and Teesta Bazaar, has been deemed too dangerous for vehicular movement due to worsening road conditions. The suspension, authorized under the Control of National Highway (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, came into effect from 8 pm on August 12.

Authorities have been directed to facilitate traffic through alternative routes, ensuring that motorists can continue their journeys safely during the closure period. This decision underscores the priority of maintaining road safety while preventing further infrastructural deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

