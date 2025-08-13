Taliban's New Labour Deal: Hope for Afghan Returnees
The Taliban registered 1,800 unemployed Afghans expelled from Iran and Pakistan for potential work opportunities in Qatar. This initiative is part of a labour agreement to address Afghanistan's unemployment. Talks with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Turkiye, and Russia are underway for similar opportunities.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a bid to combat rising unemployment rates, the Taliban has facilitated the registration of 1,800 jobless Afghans for employment opportunities in Qatar. This initiative, announced by a Labour Ministry spokesperson, aims to reintegrate Afghans expelled from Iran and Pakistan into the workforce.
The latest one-day registration drive allowed those with refugee certificates to apply for 22 diverse job categories. Registration centers were set up in major Afghan cities, including Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, and Nangarhar.
Meanwhile, the Taliban continues to negotiate with other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, to provide additional employment avenues for Afghans seeking work abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
