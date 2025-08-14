Left Menu

Tragedy on the First Day: Texas School Bus Crash Injures Students

A school bus in Texas carrying over 40 students rolled over on the first day of class, resulting in multiple injuries, with some life-threatening, as authorities continue to investigate the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Texas | Updated: 14-08-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 06:40 IST
Tragedy on the First Day: Texas School Bus Crash Injures Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A school bus in Texas, transporting more than 40 students, overturned off a rural road on Wednesday, the first day of class, leading to multiple injuries, including some that are potentially life-threatening, authorities reported.

According to Assistant Chief Kevin Parker of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, at least one individual sustained life-threatening injuries. Two others also suffered injuries deemed potentially life-threatening. The reason for the bus veering off the road remains unclear, as officials continue to investigate the crash.

The 2024 model school bus, serving the Leander Independent School District and primarily carrying elementary school students, veered off a two-lane road, resulting in emergency personnel transporting 12 people to hospitals. Superintendent Bruce Gearing confirmed the bus, equipped with state-mandated seatbelts, had yet to drop off any students before the crash occurred.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025