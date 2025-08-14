Tragedy on the First Day: Texas School Bus Crash Injures Students

A school bus in Texas, transporting more than 40 students, overturned off a rural road on Wednesday, the first day of class, leading to multiple injuries, including some that are potentially life-threatening, authorities reported.

According to Assistant Chief Kevin Parker of Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, at least one individual sustained life-threatening injuries. Two others also suffered injuries deemed potentially life-threatening. The reason for the bus veering off the road remains unclear, as officials continue to investigate the crash.

The 2024 model school bus, serving the Leander Independent School District and primarily carrying elementary school students, veered off a two-lane road, resulting in emergency personnel transporting 12 people to hospitals. Superintendent Bruce Gearing confirmed the bus, equipped with state-mandated seatbelts, had yet to drop off any students before the crash occurred.