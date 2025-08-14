Left Menu

JK Cement Expands with Launch of JK Super Cement in Kashmir

JK Cement's subsidiary, Saifco Cements, has launched the JK Super Cement brand in Kashmir. This move aligns with JK Cement's strategy to enhance infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir while creating local job opportunities. The initiative supports the Government's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 11:53 IST
JK Cement Ltd, through its subsidiary Saifco Cements, has announced the launch of its flagship JK Super Cement brand in the Kashmir region. The expansion marks a strategic move to boost infrastructure development and economic growth in Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement, emphasized the importance of local production, highlighting the region's increasing demand for construction materials due to ongoing infrastructure projects. The initiative aims not only to supply quality cement but also to foster community empowerment and economic self-reliance.

Aligned with India's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, JK Cement's local manufacturing efforts underscore its commitment to national growth and self-sufficiency. This launch follows recent expansions in states like Bihar as the company strengthens its footprint across India.

