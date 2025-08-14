UK Economy Defies Expectations with Steady Growth Amid Challenges

The United Kingdom's economy showed a surprising resilience with a 0.3% growth in the second quarter of 2025, outperforming forecasts despite challenges such as U.S. trade tariffs and a weakened job market.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves now confronts hurdles in meeting her budget objectives, possibly requiring significant tax increases amid a lackluster growth forecast and rising borrowing expenses. Increased public expenditure and strategic business stockpiling have boosted economic growth.

The forthcoming Autumn Budget adds uncertainty, with the potential for policy shifts impacting the economy's balance between resilience and stagnation, as highlighted by economists and business groups.

