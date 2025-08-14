Left Menu

UK Economy Defies Expectations with Steady Growth Amid Challenges

The UK economy grew by 0.3% in Q2 2025, exceeding forecasts despite U.S. tariffs and a weaker job market. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces challenges in achieving budget goals, with potential tax hikes looming. Economic resilience is mirrored by increased public spending and business stockpiling ahead of tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:34 IST
The United Kingdom's economy showed a surprising resilience with a 0.3% growth in the second quarter of 2025, outperforming forecasts despite challenges such as U.S. trade tariffs and a weakened job market.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves now confronts hurdles in meeting her budget objectives, possibly requiring significant tax increases amid a lackluster growth forecast and rising borrowing expenses. Increased public expenditure and strategic business stockpiling have boosted economic growth.

The forthcoming Autumn Budget adds uncertainty, with the potential for policy shifts impacting the economy's balance between resilience and stagnation, as highlighted by economists and business groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

