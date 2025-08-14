Jindal Steel Unites in Solidarity: ₹2 Crore Aid for Armed Forces

In a significant gesture of solidarity, Jindal Steel & Power Limited employees have collectively contributed ₹2 crore for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund. This was made possible by each employee donating their one-day salary, showcasing their patriotic spirit in these challenging times.

The contribution was formally presented to the Hon'ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh by Jindal Steel's Chairman, Shri Naveen Jindal, during a ceremony in New Delhi. Laudably, Jindal emphasized the courage and commitment of Indian soldiers, stating that the contribution is a gesture of honor and support for their sacrifices.

Jindal Steel has a storied history of supporting national initiatives. During the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the company contributed ₹25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and provided essential supplies like free oxygen and PPE kits. This latest contribution further cements their reputation as a pillar of corporate responsibility in India.