Left Menu

AWS and Campus Fund Launch Sixth Grand Challenge to Propel Student Startups

Amazon Web Services and Campus Fund have launched the sixth edition of the Grand Challenge to support India's innovative student startups. This year's challenge includes a new onchain track sponsored by Base. Entrepreneurs can apply until September 15, 2025, continuing the tradition of fostering entrepreneurial talent among Indian youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:29 IST
AWS and Campus Fund Launch Sixth Grand Challenge to Propel Student Startups
Grand Jury - AWS | Campus Fund Grand Challenge 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Campus Fund have unveiled the latest edition of the Grand Challenge, a prominent initiative aimed at recognizing and nurturing student-led startups in India. Announced in Bengaluru, Karnataka, this sixth edition introduces a new onchain track, backed by Base, the Ethereum layer 2 developing at Coinbase.

Grand Challenge 2025 calls on student entrepreneurs nationwide to submit their entries by September 15, 2025. Open to current students, recent graduates, and dropouts from 2022 onwards, the challenge is inclusive of all sectors. Since its 2020 inception, it has heralded significant growth, turning into a substantive movement with 57 startups standing out and 23 securing over $90 million in global investment.

Describing the Grand Challenge's impact, Richa Bajpai stated, "The Grand Challenge has transcended its initial purpose to become a national movement, cementing India's status as a burgeoning startup epicenter." It is a testament to the country's youth-driven entrepreneurial potential. (Editorial Note: Content provided by BusinessWire India; ANI disclaims responsibility for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025