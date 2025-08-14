AWS and Campus Fund Launch Sixth Grand Challenge to Propel Student Startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Campus Fund have unveiled the latest edition of the Grand Challenge, a prominent initiative aimed at recognizing and nurturing student-led startups in India. Announced in Bengaluru, Karnataka, this sixth edition introduces a new onchain track, backed by Base, the Ethereum layer 2 developing at Coinbase.

Grand Challenge 2025 calls on student entrepreneurs nationwide to submit their entries by September 15, 2025. Open to current students, recent graduates, and dropouts from 2022 onwards, the challenge is inclusive of all sectors. Since its 2020 inception, it has heralded significant growth, turning into a substantive movement with 57 startups standing out and 23 securing over $90 million in global investment.

Describing the Grand Challenge's impact, Richa Bajpai stated, "The Grand Challenge has transcended its initial purpose to become a national movement, cementing India's status as a burgeoning startup epicenter." It is a testament to the country's youth-driven entrepreneurial potential. (Editorial Note: Content provided by BusinessWire India; ANI disclaims responsibility for its content.)

