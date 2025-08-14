India's Path to Self-Reliance and Economic Advancement

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu underscored India's trajectory toward becoming a self-reliant nation and a developed economy by 2047.

Murmu highlighted the strength of India's economy, noting controlled inflation and rising exports as key indicators of progress. The country's GDP grew at 6.5 percent last fiscal year, making India the fastest-growing major economy globally.

She highlighted the importance of carefully calibrated reforms and economic management in achieving these milestones. Initiatives to reduce poverty and regional disparities have further bolstered the nation's growth, presenting an optimistic outlook for India's future during the Amrit Kaal.

