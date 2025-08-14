Departure of Deutsche Bahn's CEO Amid Infrastructure Overhaul

Richard Lutz, the Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bahn, Germany's main rail operator, is set to depart after confronting multiple challenges, according to the transport ministry on Thursday. Lutz, who took charge in March 2017, has overseen a period marred by insufficient investment, persistent delays, and heightened public dissatisfaction.

During his tenure, major events like the Euro soccer tournament and Taylor Swift's tour exposed Deutsche Bahn's operational delays on an international level. The company is actively working on upgrading its tracks and infrastructure, although these efforts could initially lead to further disruptions.

This year, Deutsche Bahn was hit with substantial losses but is optimistic about returning to operating profits due to strategic cost reductions and capital improvements. The German government has set aside a significant fund, part of which is earmarked for modernizing railway infrastructure, following Chancellor Friedrich Merz's commitment to enhancing the nation's outdated systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)