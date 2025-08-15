India's Drive Towards Self-Reliance in Critical Minerals

India is taking significant steps to ensure self-sufficiency in critical minerals, a crucial move highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech. He announced that exploration efforts are active at more than 1,200 locations across the country in a bid to secure these vital resources.

Modi underlined the heightened global awareness and the critical role these minerals play in diverse applications, from electronics to green energies such as electric vehicles and solar panels. The drive towards self-reliance is essential for India's technology, energy, and defense sectors, all of which rely heavily on these materials.

The prime minister stressed the importance of reducing India's energy sector dependence, which would allow financial resources to be redirected toward domestic development, benefiting youth, farmers, and rural areas. The National Critical Mission is part of a broader initiative to decrease reliance on foreign energy sources.

