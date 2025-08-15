Mystery Body Found in Kolkata Metro Tunnel

A man's body was discovered in a tunnel along Kolkata Metro's Blue Line in the early hours of Friday, as confirmed by officials.

The discovery occurred between the Park Street and Esplanade stations during routine inspections conducted by metro engineers around 2.15 am, officials reported.

New Market police station was informed immediately, and police sent the body for a post-mortem. The deceased, believed to be around 35 years old, remains unidentified, and investigations are underway to determine how he accessed the tunnel without being detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)