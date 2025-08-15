Mystery Body Found in Kolkata Metro Tunnel
A man's body was discovered in the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line early Friday. Found during engineering staff inspections, the unidentified man is believed to be around 35. Authorities are investigating how he got into the tunnel undetected. The incident didn't disrupt the metro's morning services.
A man's body was discovered in a tunnel along Kolkata Metro's Blue Line in the early hours of Friday, as confirmed by officials.
The discovery occurred between the Park Street and Esplanade stations during routine inspections conducted by metro engineers around 2.15 am, officials reported.
New Market police station was informed immediately, and police sent the body for a post-mortem. The deceased, believed to be around 35 years old, remains unidentified, and investigations are underway to determine how he accessed the tunnel without being detected.
