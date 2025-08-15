Left Menu

Mystery Body Found in Kolkata Metro Tunnel

A man's body was discovered in the Kolkata Metro's Blue Line early Friday. Found during engineering staff inspections, the unidentified man is believed to be around 35. Authorities are investigating how he got into the tunnel undetected. The incident didn't disrupt the metro's morning services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man's body was discovered in a tunnel along Kolkata Metro's Blue Line in the early hours of Friday, as confirmed by officials.

The discovery occurred between the Park Street and Esplanade stations during routine inspections conducted by metro engineers around 2.15 am, officials reported.

New Market police station was informed immediately, and police sent the body for a post-mortem. The deceased, believed to be around 35 years old, remains unidentified, and investigations are underway to determine how he accessed the tunnel without being detected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

