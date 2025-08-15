RSB Retail India Eyes Rs 1,500 Crore IPO Windfall
RSB Retail India Ltd plans to launch an IPO, targeting approximately Rs 1,500 crore. The funds will aid debt payment and store expansion. With 73 outlets, RSB Retail is a major apparel retailer in southern India. The Indian retail market is set for significant growth, with apparel playing a key role.
RSB Retail India Ltd, a prominent multi-brand retail chain in South India, has submitted initial documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO). Sources suggest the issue could generate approximately Rs 1,500 crore.
The forthcoming IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs 500 crore, alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 2.98 crore equity shares by the promoters, as per the draft red herring prospectus submitted on Thursday.
Established in 2008 in Hyderabad, the company is a leading apparel retailer, offering a range of products from ethnic to formal wear. As of March 2025, RSB Retail boasts 73 locations across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. Industry reports predict the Indian retail sector will grow significantly, driven by an increasing demand for affordable apparel.
